Former top-flight attacker Tam McManus believes that Celtic have improved significantly in the last couple of transfer windows and now have a better side than rivals Rangers.

Both Celtic and Rangers have performed poorly in the Champions League this season, with the Bhoys out of Europe altogether, while the Gers haver a slim chance of finishing in a Europa League spot.

After losing the 2021/22 Europa League final to Eintracht Frankfurt on penalties, Rangers lost talismanic midfielder Joe Aribo to Premier League side Southampton as well as key defender Calvin Bassey to Ajax.

Both Celtic and Rangers made additions over the course of the summer transfer window, but the Gers’ recruitment has been questioned.

McManus feels that at the start of the 2021/22 season, Rangers had the better squad in comparison and Ange Postecoglou’s side rectified that situation in the next couple of transfer windows.

The 41-year-old added that he feels Celtic are only a clinical striker away from being competitive in Europe whereas Rangers’ recruitment in the last two windows has been questionable.

“I think Celtic have a far stronger side now”, McManus said on PLZ Soccer.

“I looked at Rangers last season and Rangers had the better squad at the start of last season but Celtic, slowly but surely, in the last couple of windows have improved it, brought in better quality.

“Honestly, I don’t think Celtic were many miles away in the Champions League.

“I think they’re a quality, clinical striker away from being in the shake-up, at least being in the Europa League.

“They missed a lot of chances but I think Rangers’ recruitment has been very, very questionable.

“And there are a lot of Rangers supporters looking at it and saying we need a lot more quality than that.”

Up next, Rangers host Aberdeen on Saturday while league leaders Celtic travel to Livingston on Sunday, with the rivals separated by four points at the summit of the Scottish Premiership table.