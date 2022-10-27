Former Rangers star Steven Thompson believes the Champions League has had a damaging effect on the club and Gers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst.

Rangers were reduced to their fifth straight defeat in the Champions League group stage when they lost 3-0 at Napoli on Wednesday night.

The Scottish giants have not earned a point from any of their games and are set to crash out of Europe in ignominy after last season’s high of reaching the Europa League final.

Thompson conceded that playing in the Champions League was a step too high for Rangers and feels the competition has ruined the mood inside the club.

He feels Rangers’ performances in the Champions League have damaged Van Bronckhorst’s reputation and the Rangers manager will be keen to get the last group game out of the way as soon as possible.

The former Rangers striker said on BBC Sportsound: “This has been a step too far for Rangers this season.

“I believe it’s had the opposite effect that a Champions League run should have on a club.

“Van Bronckhorst will be desperate for this Champions League campaign to be over.

“He will get more criticism after tonight.

“For him, and for the club, it has been damaging.”

Rangers will host Ajax in their last group game of the Champions League campaign at Ibrox next Tuesday and will qualify for the Europa League if they can beat the Dutch side by five goals.