Everton are interested in Aberdeen starlet Lewis Pirie and are tipped to soon make an approach to tempt him to Goodison Park, according to the Daily Record.

Pirie is highly rated by the Scottish outfit and tipped to progress all the way through to the first team at Pittodrie.

Several English clubs, including Brighton and Sheffield United, are interested in the young Scottish striker.

Pirie turned on the style for Aberdeen’s Under-16s recently against Dundee United, grabbing an impressive four goals in a 5-2 thrashing.

It has been claimed that Everton scouts were in attendance to watch Pirie in action for Aberdeen’s Under-16s against the Tangerines.

And the 15-year-old has impressed the Everton scouts, and the club are now considering a move for the young striker.

Pirie, who will represent Scotland in the next Victory Shield, has already been included in Jim Goodwin’s first team training sessions.

Aberdeen are desperate to keep their academy talent but could face a struggle if offers from the Premier League come in.