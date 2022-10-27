Tam McManus believes that Rangers will part ways with manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst in the event Aberdeen claim victory at Ibrox on Saturday.

Rangers are on the brink of exiting European competition in the current campaign after five losses in the group stage of the Champions League.

The Gers are also four points behind rivals Celtic in the Scottish Premiership table after eleven games played and welcome the third-placed Dons, who have an atrocious record at Ibrox, this Saturday.

Should Aberdeen win on Saturday, McManus feels that Van Bronckhorst’s fate will be sealed and he will be sacked.

The former Hibernian attacker believes that the Dutch coach vacating the hot seat at Ibrox is inevitable if the Dons pick up all three points, while if the game ends in a draw then it will depend on the performance.

“I think a win for Aberdeen [at Ibrox on Saturday], yes, [Van Bronckhorst is a goner]”, McManus said on PLZ Soccer when quizzed if Van Bronckhorst is in danger of being sacked at the weekend.

“I think a draw depending on performance levels, you know, it could be a really great performance and a draw.

“But I just think it’s in the post. It’s inevitable.

“I think he’s not going to be there long, in my opinion.”

Rangers dropped points at home in their last outing in the Scottish Premiership, requiring a late John Lundstram equaliser to draw with ten-man Livingston.