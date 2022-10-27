Simon Jordan has admitted that he would be surprised to see Giovanni van Bronckhorst still in his job at Rangers at the turn of the year.

Van Bronckhorst is under pressure at Rangers after a poor run of form that has seen them underperform domestically and suffer repeated thrashings in Europe.

Rangers are on course to become the worst team in Champions League history after conceding 19 goals and scoring no points in their five group games thus far.

The Glasgow giants have also looked out of sorts in domestic football and Jordan does not believe it is not going to be much longer before Van Bronckhorst gets sacked.

He stressed that the way Rangers have underperformed in the Old Firm derbies against Celtic could go against the Dutchman when the decision has to be made.

Jordan is clear unless their form improves and they get a result against Celtic, he does not see Van Bronckhorst surviving the rest of the year at Rangers.

He said on talkSPORT: “I don’t think he will be at Rangers for much longer.

“Unless they pick up dramatically in the league.

“I just felt that when you saw some of the games that really mattered to the Rangers fans, the drubbings, and the beatings they got at the hands of Celtic in games that sometimes it’s not about tactics, but about making sure that your players are able to compete in these games.

“He has really left himself wide open to criticism.

“I would be surprised, if there is not a massive sea change in their league form and they get results against Celtic when they play next, he is still in situ when the year turns over.”

Rangers have not made any noises about sacking Van Bronckhorst, but a number of fans have serious concerns over his performance.