Tottenham Hotspur winger Bryan Gil believes that he is getting better as he bids to adapt to the challenges of English football.

The 21-year-old winger was expected to leave on loan to Valencia this summer, but in the end, Antonio Conte decided to keep him in north London.

This season, Gil has made three appearances for Tottenham Hotspur, and on Wednesday he came off the bench in the 71st minute to help his side to a 1-1 draw against Sporting Lisbon.

Gil revealed that his aim is to improve with each training session so that he can contribute as much as possible to the team and stressed that he is working hard to give his best whenever an opportunity arrives.

The winger admitted that Premier League football is different from La Liga in several ways, at which he believes he is improving.

“I’m working to give my best level, to do well when it’s my turn”, Gil told Spanish news agency EFE.

“It’s the motivation I have, to improve every day and contribute as much as possible.

“In England it’s a different style of play than in La Liga, more physical, more back and forth and I think it tests me, with other situations, another [type] game.

“I think I’m getting better.”

Gil made nine Premier League appearances for the club last season before going on loan to Valencia, but the Spaniard has yet to start a league game for Tottenham this season.