Tottenham Hotspur winger Bryan Gil has insisted that he is not thinking about his future ahead of the January transfer window, despite repeated talk of an exit.

Gil spent the latter half of last season on loan at Valencia where he was a regular and was again linked with a move to the Spanish club in the summer.

He was expected to be loaned out in the last transfer window and a switch to Valencia was on the cards, but the move collapsed when Tottenham decided to keep him.

The Spaniard has seen game time hard to come by and all his three appearances have come in the Champions League, but in a cameo role from the bench.

There are suggestions Spurs could consider loaning him out in the winter window, but Gil stressed he is just focused on developing and playing as much as possible at Tottenham.

The winger could be targeted again by Spanish sides, but he insisted that he is not thinking about what could happen in the future, especially in the January window.

Gil told Spanish news agency EFE: “I am focused on the present.

“I am not thinking about the future.

“I am focused on improving and playing as much as possible.”

He was poised to join Valencia in the summer, but Gil is clear he is no longer thinking about that.

“It is something that has happened.

“Now I have to focus on where I am.

“At my club Tottenham, give my best here and forget about something that has happened”, he added.

Gil will be looking to get game time in the Premier League soon or renewed talk of an exit could come to the surface.