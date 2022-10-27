Leeds United boss Jesse Marsch has insisted he has never lost so often in his career and is angry that the Whites are not getting what he feels they deserve.

The Yorkshire outfit have not won a game since August and their defeat at the weekend at the hands of Fulham has stretched their winless run to eight games.

Leeds are in 18th place in the Premier League table with nine points from eleven matches, and pressure is building on the American tactician as he takes his side to face Liverpool on Saturday.

Marsch feels that Leeds have been better than the opponents in a host of matches and have not taken away from games the results they have deserved.

The Leeds boss insists he is not used to losing so many games and is now assessing which players he can take into the trenches with him to turn things around.

“I am angry”, Marsch said at a press conference.

“Sick of playing matches where we are better and walking away with nothing.

“Tired of not capitalising when we are on top.

“Tired of conceding cheaply. Tired of not getting results.

“Fourteen years as a player and more as a manager and I have never lost this much in my career.

“I am sick of it so I am trying to figure out what guys I can count on and which guys are ready to fight for everything.”

On Saturday, Marsch will be hoping for a positive outcome against Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool to turn his side’s season around, as another defeat could spell the end of his time at Leeds.