Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp will be on the touchline this weekend for his side’s Premier League meeting with Leeds United.

Klopp was charged by the Football Association for breaching FA Rule E3 during Liverpool’s Premier League game against Manchester City earlier this month.

The Liverpool boss accepted the charge and has escaped a touchline ban, with the FA confirming that he will pay a fine of £30,000 for his rule breach.

As a result, Klopp will be on the touchline when Liverpool welcome struggling Leeds United to Anfield in the Premier League this weekend.

The news will be a boost for Liverpool as they try to return to winning ways in the Premier League following a shock defeat at the hands of Nottingham Forest.

Klopp and the FA have the right to appeal if they so wish, with the matter having been decided by an Independent Regulatory Commission.

Leeds head to Anfield on a poor run of form and with boss Jesse Marsch coming under pressure.

The Whites have slipped inside the Premier League’s relegation zone, but the club are continuing to back Marsch.