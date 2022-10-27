Leeds United are continuing to dream of signing PSV Eindhoven winger Cody Gakpo in the January transfer window, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The Whites worked hard to sign Gakpo during the final days of the summer transfer window and director of football Victor Orta even travelled to the Netherlands on a private jet on deadline day.

Gakpo though had second thoughts about leaving PSV Eindhoven for Leeds and snubbed a switch to Elland Road, staying put in the Netherlands.

He is continuing to shine for PSV Eindhoven and Leeds are still dreaming about being able to sign Gakpo in January.

The odds are against the Whites as Gakpo and his representatives now have his eyes set on joining a bigger club, but the Elland Road outfit are not giving up yet.

They continue to want to tempt Gakpo to continue his career in Yorkshire.

Leeds are inside the relegation zone in the Premier League at present and Gakpo may also not be attracted to the idea of walking into a dogfight for survival.

The 23-year-old has made 20 appearances for PSV Eindhoven so far this season, scoring 13 times and providing 13 assists.

He also continues to remain of interest to Southampton, who also wanted him in the summer.