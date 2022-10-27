Barry Ferguson has insisted that Rangers need to produce a good performance against Aberdeen on Saturday as well as getting a result.

Rangers lost at Napoli on Wednesday night and will need to beat Ajax by five goals at Ibrox in order to finish third in their group and secure Europa League football.

They are four points behind their Glasgow rivals in the league table and many feel the game against Aberdeen at home on Saturday is a must-win for them, even at this stage of the season.

Ferguson conceded that getting the three points is what matters but admitted that it is high time Rangers also play well and produce a performance of note against the Dons.

He pointed out that it has been a while since Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s side have played well and he is desperate to see an attacking Rangers on Saturday at Ibrox.

The Rangers legend said on the Go Radio Football Show: “Normally if you ask me the question, it’s all about getting the three points.

“But I do agree there needs to be a performance, free-flowing football, in people’s faces, attack-minded, getting balls into the box, shots on goal – that’s what needs to happen on Saturday.

“The most important thing is getting the three points but I agree, there needs to be a performance level.

“They need to step up a bit because they have not been at that level.

“I go back to Fir Park, poor performance but three points so you take it.

“Dundee [in the Scottish League Cup quarter-final], you are in the semi-final and I get it that’s the most important thing but the performance was not great and then Livingston on Saturday.

“And then tonight, different story because you came up against a top team but I need to see a rampant Rangers on Saturday.”

Apart from the Aberdeen game, Rangers have fixtures against St Johnstone, Hearts and St. Mirren before the World Cup break.