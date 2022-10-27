Simon Jordan has slammed Antonio Conte for his post-match outburst and insisted that if Tottenham Hotspur do not reach the last 16 in the Champions League it will be down to his team’s failings and not anything else.

Tottenham only managed a 1-1 draw against Sporting Lisbon on Wednesday night, which saw VAR overrule a Harry Kane goal in stoppage time.

Conte slammed the decision and indicated that VAR would not have taken that call against a bigger side in the same situation.

Spurs now need at least a point from their visit to Marseille next Tuesday night in order to book their place in the last 16 of the Champions League.

Jordan slammed the Spurs boss for blaming others for his team’s failings and insisted Tottenham are paying for the mistakes they made previously in the group stage.

He stressed if Spurs do not reach the next stage of the Champions League it would be because of the team’s failure and nothing else.

Jordan said on talkSPORT: “The reason why his team need to go to Marseille and get a result because in the previous games they have not been good enough.

“They have stunk the place out, they have given away goals in the last minute away to the same side.

“So, if he sits here and has this outrageous perspective that if they did not qualify next week because of their own actions, someone has to be made accountable for it.

“It’s preposterous.”

Tottenham have hit a rough patch of form with no wins in their last three games in all competitions and Conte is already eyeing the January transfer window for reinforcements.