Marseille coach Igor Tudor has stressed the importance of the Tottenham Hotspur game next week and stressed that it could be the match of the season for his side.

Group D of the Champions League is wide open ahead of the last matchday next week with all four teams in with a chance to reach the last 16 of the competition.

Tottenham will be travelling to Marseille needing at least a point to secure passage to the next round but a win for the French giants will see them through regardless of other results.

Marseille lost at Eintracht Frankfurt on Wednesday night but they are still in control of their destiny and Tudor conceded that the Spurs game is more or less a final for them.

He is expecting a great occasion at the Velodrome with the Marseille fans creating a fervent atmosphere and believes it could be the match of the season for his side next week.

Tudor was quoted as saying by L’Equipe: “We have this final in six days, we must not worry too much.

“It will be the match of the year.

“For the supporters, it will be beautiful.”

Tottenham failed to book their place in the last 16 of the Champions League when they only managed a 1-1 draw against Sporting Lisbon on Wednesday night.