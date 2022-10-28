Barcelona are interested in making a move for Chelsea midfielder N’Golo Kante and signing him on a free transfer next summer.

Kante is out of contract at the end of the season and there is still no agreement over a new deal with Chelsea, something which has alerted several clubs.

He has made just two appearances this season and is currently recovering from a hamstring injury.

His injury problems have led to suggestions that Chelsea could decide against offering him a new contract and the midfielder could now leave on a free transfer next summer.

And according to Spanish outlet Relevo, Barcelona are keeping an eye on the Frenchman’s situation at Chelsea.

The Catalan giants are looking to bring in a defensive midfielder at the end of the season as a replacement for Sergio Busquets.

They like Kante and are aware that he could become available on a free transfer at the end of the season, which makes him an attractive prospect.

His camp are also aware of the interest from Barcelona but so far, no concrete talks have taken place between the parties.

Barcelona also have an interest in Ruben Neves but Kante is claimed to be the preferred option for the club.