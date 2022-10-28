Tam McManus believes that Rangers now need to win every game until the World Cup break in order to save Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s job.

Rangers have lost all five of their games in the Champions League and to stay alive in European competition, they will have to beat Ajax next Tuesday by a five-goal margin.

Up next for the Gers is a home fixture at Ibrox against Aberdeen on Saturday in the Scottish Premiership, a fixture the Dons have a poor record in.

McManus stressed that Rangers need to win every fixture until the World Cup break if Van Bronckhorst is to continue as the Gers’ manager into the second half of the current campaign.

The 41-year-old former forward believes Van Bronckhorst must keep the Gers within touching distance of rivals Celtic, who currently hold a four-point advantage over the Ibrox outfit.

McManus predicted that if Aberdeen get anything out of their visit to Ibrox then Van Bronckhorst will be sacked.

“I think they’ve got to win every game until the break”, McManus said on PLZ Soccer.

“I think they’ve got to stay within touching distance of Celtic.

“I think any slip-up now and in the next couple of weeks and he’ll pay the price with his job.

“Aberdeen at home, especially, there’s no love lost between both those teams and Aberdeen have got a dreadful record at Ibrox.

“So, I think if they come here and take anything at all and Celtic extend that gap again, to maybe six points or seven points, his time will be up.”

Rangers currently occupy second place in the Scottish Premiership and dropped points in their last home fixture against Livingston, who Celtic face on Sunday.