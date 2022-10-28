Tottenham Hotspur manager Antonio Conte has insisted that he believes in winger Bryan Gil but stressed that he will introduce him to the team only at the right moments.

Gil was expected to be loaned out last summer and was on the verge of joining Valencia, but Tottenham decided to keep him as part of the first-team squad.

He has been a bit-part player at Tottenham but has impressed in his three cameo appearances in the Champions League.

With Dejan Kulusevski out injured, there is now a clamour for Conte to play the Spaniard in the Premier League as well.

The Tottenham boss insisted that he would not have played him in the Champions League had he not believed in the winger’s talent but feels it is important to choose the right moments to introduce him into the team.

Conte said in a press conference: “I believe in Gil otherwise I don’t risk a player in the Champions League.

“I try to find the right moment for when he can be useful for the situation.

“I have seen good improvement.

“I am sure about Gil’s future because we are talking about a player who sees football.”

The Italian believes Gil is a player in the mould of Germany and Manchester City star Bernardo Silva.

But Conte insisted that he needs to further develop physically to take his game to the next level.

“If I have to compare Gil with someone, maybe I can see him like Bernardo Silva at City.

“For me in this moment physically he is not strong but we are talking about this type of player.”