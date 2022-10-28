New Besiktas boss Senol Gunes believes if Everton loan star Dele Alli can operate at 50 per cent of his prior level he will be fine in Turkey, but is clear what must happen if he cannot.

The Turkish giants parted ways with Valerien Ismael, appointing veteran coach Gunes as his replacement.

Gunes, in his first press conference since taking over, addressed the Everton loan star, who is yet to make a telling impact since arriving from the Premier League in summer.

Gunes feels that even 50 per cent of how Alli performed for Tottenham Hotspur will be enough at Besiktas.

However, the midfielder’s inability to do that would be a problem which would need to be sorted out, the 70-year-old feels.

“Alli, whom I know, was one of the best players at Tottenham. 50 per cent of him is enough here”, Gunes was quoted as saying by Turkish outlet A Spor.

“If he can’t do that, we have to find a solution.

“You can get very good players, but will they play very well?”

Alli has featured in six league top flight games for Besiktas so far scoring one goal, with his displays coming under the microscope.

Issues with injury have limited his opportunities and it remains to be seen if Besiktas will look to land him from Everton permanently.