Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore has stressed that the Owls have not looked at any free agents available to reinforce the centre-back position, but will not rule it out.

At Hillsborough in their last game against Bristol Rovers, Moore played Jaden Brown as a right-sided centre-back with Mark McGuinness on the left of a back three.

No stranger to putting players in unaccustomed positions, Moore has played midfielder Marvin Johnson and right-back Liam Palmer at left-back and centre-back, respectively, in the current campaign.

Moore emphasised that the Owls are yet to look at the free agents available in the market, with the club preferring to look there only if absolutely necessary and once the January transfer window comes around.

The 48-year-old tactician stressed the need to consider the fitness levels of the free agents available should they decide to take that plunge, while not ruling out a look at the free agents on offer should the need arise.

“We haven’t thought about that”, Moore said in his pre-match press conference ahead of the Burton Albion clash when quizzed whether the Owls have considered any free agents to reinforce their problem position at centre-back.

“Potentially, let’s have a look maybe when the January [transfer] window comes around, we’ll have a look at it then.

“But initially, no, we haven’t thought about looking into the free transfer market.

“I suppose, because of who is out there and available, I’m not saying there’s not one or two out there available.

“But also at the same time it’s looking at their fitness levels, it’s the big thing.

“But we haven’t ruled it out.”

Sheffield Wednesday play host to Burton on Saturday in their second home game in quick succession, looking to add another three points to their tally.