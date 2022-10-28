Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has insisted that the club will not cut short Arthur Merlo’s loan in January despite him struggling with a long-term injury.

In their desperation to bring in midfield cover, Liverpool signed the Brazilian from Juventus on a loan deal with an option to buy on transfer deadline day.

The 26-year-old has made just one appearance since joining the club and has been out injured since the start of this month.

Klopp revealed that it is a long-term injury and it is going to be a while before he can see some action for the Liverpool first-team this season.

It has been claimed that Liverpool are considering cutting short his loan and sending the midfielder back to Juventus in January.

But the Liverpool manager insisted that no such plans are afoot and Arthur will stay at the club for the duration of his loan agreement.

“A serious injury”, Klopp said in a press conference.

“He’s here. It’s a long-term injury and when he’s back, we’ll think about it again.

“But at the moment, it’s too far away.

“No [we won’t end the loan in January].”

It remains to be seen whether the Brazilian emerges as a key figure for the Reds in the latter half of the season.