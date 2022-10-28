Jack Harrison has insisted that the Leeds United squad are firmly behind manager Jesse Marsch despite the poor run of form they are in at the moment.

An eight-game run without a game has seen Leeds drop down to 18th in the Premier League table and fans are growing increasingly concerned.

They have lost their last four league games on the trot and are struggling to get their season going before the World Cup break.

There are question marks over Marsch’s future at Leeds given their form but the club are keen to back him more and are not considering any alternatives at the moment.

Harrison is aware of the pressure the Leeds manager is under and feels it must be more frustrating for him as his team have not been playing that badly despite the poor results.

He conceded that it is hard to deal with all the noise around the club but stressed the squad are firmly behind the manager and everyone is working hard to make sure they get back on track.

The Leeds winger said on LUTV: “It is always tough as a manager because he cares so much about the club, the team and everybody here.

“He has been really happy here at the club.

“For us playing well and not quite getting the results is probably even more frustrating for him because it’s not like he is on the pitch that he can do something to affect.

“It’s the hard part being a manager, especially here in England with all the pressure as anything like this happens all just piles up really quickly and it’s hard to manage sometimes.

“As a club and as a team, we are all right behind him and supporting him all the way.

“If we are doing well as a team it’s going to help him out as well.

“At the minute he and his coaching staff are really working hard to find solutions for the problems we have been having and the difficulties we are facing and the reasons we are not finishing off the games.”

Harrison’s form has not been great this season as well with just a goal and three assists to his name in eleven Premier League appearances.