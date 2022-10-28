Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has insisted that watching Leeds United’s games paints a different picture of the form the Whites are in than just looking at their results.

Leeds have lost four games in a row, but three of them have been by one-goal margins and they have dominated in spells in the run.

They troubled league leaders Arsenal in that run, even missing a penalty, and had chances to gain points from the matches against Crystal Palace and Fulham.

Klopp thinks that just looking at the results of Leeds’ matches in their winless run, which has stretched to eight games now, will give the impression that they are performing poorly on the pitch.

He feels that watching the games shows that Leeds are performing well on the pitch and posing problems to the opposition.

“Look at the last four, five, six games where they didn’t get a result and you think ‘they are in a bad moment’, Klopp said in a press conference.

“Then you watch the game and think ‘they are actually in a good moment, they just don’t bring it over the line’.

“They have caused everybody massive problems.”

Despite the praise for the on-pitch displays, what Leeds will most desire right now are results and they will be hoping to get one this weekend when they take on Liverpool.