Tottenham Hotspur have started talks with star midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg over a contract extension, but they are not close to finalising it, according to the Evening Standard.

Ever since coming to Tottenham in the summer of 2020, Hojbjerg has been an integral part of the Spurs team, missing just two games before last weekend in the Premier League.

He did not feature in the loss against Newcastle United but nonetheless has 16 appearances in all competitions thus far this season.

The Danish star has also contributed with three goals along with the same number of assists and is expected to make a comeback this weekend against Bournemouth.

Hojbjerg initially signed a five-year contract with Tottenham but now the club want to agree a new deal with the midfielder.

To that end, Tottenham have begun contract extension talks with Hojbjerg to extend his stay at the north London club beyond 2025.

However, the discussions up until now have only been preliminary and an agreement is not imminent at this stage.

Apart from Hojbjerg, star striker Harry Kane and Eric Dier are the players whom Tottenham would like to tie down to new contracts.