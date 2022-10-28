Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore believes that it is no surprise that summer arrival Mallik Wilks appears a little rusty when he plays as he needs more game time, which he can get only when fully fit.

Wilks joined the League One side from Championship side Hull City after a lengthy courtship initiated by the Owls.

The 23-year-old versatile forward has been sparingly used in League One by Moore as he has totalled a little over 150 minutes of league action across six appearances.

Moore was quick to point out that Wilks did not play for large parts of the 2021/22 season and missed pre-season with Sheffield Wednesday due to the timing of his transfer.

“He needs games. He will get games when we see fit”, Moore said in his pre-match press conference ahead of the Burton Albion game.

“Mallik spent large parts of last season not playing then he missed a pre-season. I know he was up the road but technically, he missed pre-season.

“So, we’ve had to get him in and work with him to get to a point where we feel he can have games.

“He’s obviously come in and naturally picked up a thigh strain, which is usually the case with players the length of time he’s been off.”

Wilks picked up a thigh strain after coming back and now that he has recovered from the same, Moore explained that the medical staff have given the young forward more work to do.

Moore revealed that the consensus is that Wilks is now ready for games on a regular basis and that the Owls will manage his game time.

“We’ve got him back from that thigh strain, we’ve given him some more work and we feel now he’s in a position where he can start games”, Moore added.

“What he’ll need now is to get some game time, some minutes to blow off the cobwebs.

“We don’t doubt him.

“We feel that when we’ve got him fit and firing, we’ve got a matchwinner there, really and our job is to get him to that level.”

Wilks has made nine appearances for Moore’s side since joining in the summer, recording a goal and two assists from fewer than 400 minutes overall.