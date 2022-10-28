Leeds United winger Jack Harrison has insisted that the players are desperate to not get involved in another relegation battle at the end of the season.

The Whites secured their Premier League status with a win on the final day last season and at this stage of the campaign, they are again in the relegation zone.

A run of four defeats on the trot and without a win in eight has forced Leeds to drop down the standings and they are now desperately trying to claw their way back up the table before the World Cup break.

Harrison stressed that Leeds are looking to get away from the relegation zone as soon as possible and are keen to get as many points from their next three games to go into the World Cup break in a more positive mood.

The winger said on LUTV: “I think it’s the race to the international break to try and get as many points as you can.

“Nobody wants to look down at the table and see the team in the relegation zone or down there at the bottom for a long period of time.

“For us, we are just going to take it game by game, get as many points as we can and finish as high as we can, away from the bottom of the table.”

The Leeds star stressed that the players are not keen to experience last year’s relegation battle again and are desperate to avoid such a scenario at the end of the season.

“I can speak for the team, nobody wants to be in that situation again.

“Everybody is willing to do as much as we can to try and avoid that.

“It’s not going to be easy, it’s going to be tough and challenging but everybody is willing to do what it takes to make it happen.”