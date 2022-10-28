Rangers star Ben Davies is of the view that the Gers have a squad full of winners and stressed that they are ready to take on Aberdeen on Saturday.

In the Scottish Premiership, Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s side are four points behind league leader Celtic and on the verge of being eliminated from European competition this season.

Jim Goodwin’s Aberdeen will be welcomed by Van Bronckhorst’s team on Saturday at Ibrox as the pressure on the Rangers manager grows.

Davies, who has featured ten times for the Gers this season, admits that performances in recent games were not up to par and stressed that everyone in the Rangers squad is shouldering the responsibility for the team’s underperformance.

The centre-back stated that the Gers dressing room is full of winners and emphasised that the whole squad are looking forward to putting in a good performance against the Dons.

“We look at ourselves, we know performances haven’t been there and we take responsibility”, Davies said at a press conference.

“We get the chance tomorrow to go and put on a performance.

“We have winners in the dressing room.

“We will stick together and we are ready to go tomorrow.”

Rangers are unbeaten in their last eleven matches against Aberdeen and will be motivated to continue their record against Goodwin’s side on Saturday.