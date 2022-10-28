Wolves are not opposed to appointing a permanent manager before the year is out, despite their previous decision not to, according to Express & Star.

The Midlands club sacked Bruno Lage at the start of the month after a bad run of results, but still find themselves in a troubled situation.

In addition to being bottom of the Premier League table, they have not been able to find a successor to Lage to take over at Molineux.

Wolves have had to face rejections from both former Sevilla coach Julen Lopetegui and current Queens Park Rangers boss Michael Beale.

In the aftermath of the rejections, Wolves announced that they will continue with interim boss Steve Davis for the remainder of the year.

However, Wolves are willing to walk back from their statement and appoint a permanent manager before the beginning of 2023.

Wolves have paused their search for the time being but following dire results, if the right candidate comes along the club are willing to appoint him before the year is out.

The Midlands club have seen local rivals Aston Villa sack a manager after them and yet appoint one swiftly in the form of multiple time Europa League winner Unai Emery.