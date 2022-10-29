Fixture: Newcastle United vs Aston Villa

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 15:00 UK time

Newcastle United have selected their starting eleven and substitutes to welcome Aston Villa to St James’ Park in the Premier League.

The Magpies are growing in confidence over their chances of securing European football for next season following a series of superb displays.

They are unbeaten since the end of August and visited Tottenham Hotspur to come away with a 2-1 win last weekend.

Visitors Aston Villa, who remain with Aaron Danks in the dugout ahead of Unai Emery taking over next week, last won at Newcastle in 2005.

Newcastle have Nick Pope in goal, while Kieran Trippier, Fabian Schar, Sven Botman and Dan Burn are the defence.

Midfield sees Eddie Howe pick Bruno Guimaraes, Sean Longstaff and Joe Willock, while Miguel Almiron and Joelinton support Callum Wilson.

Howe has options on the bench if changes are needed, including Allan Saint-Maximin and Jacob Murphy.

Newcastle United Team vs Aston Villa

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Guimaraes, Longstaff, Willock, Almiron, Joelinton, Wilson

Substitutes: Karius, Lascelles, Shelvey, Saint-Maximin, Targett, Manquillo, Wood, Fraser, Murphy