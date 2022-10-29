Sunderland manager Tony Mowbray has lavished praise on Manchester United loanee Amad Diallo and the intensity he brought on the pitch against Luton Town.

A 78th-minute goal from Elliot Embleton allowed Sunderland to walk away from Kenilworth with a point following a 1-1 draw against Luton Town.

Amad, who joined the club last summer on loan, has become more of a presence in the Sunderland team since Mowbray’s arrival as manager.

He started up front for Sunderland today and the Black Cats boss insisted that he was delighted with the intensity and aggression he brought to his game against Luton.

Mowbray pointed out that the fact he trusted the Manchester United loanee enough to let him see out the game from the middle of the park says something about his performance.

The Sunderland manager was quoted as saying by the Sunderland Echo: “Amad was amazing today, amazing.

“Not just the saves he drew from their ‘keeper, but his intensity and aggression to win the ball back.

“I trusted him in central midfield at the end there, which says everything.

“Really impressive and that’s what he has to do.”

Amad has made ten league appearances for Sunderland this season with Manchester United hoping that he takes the much-needed next step in his development on Wearside.