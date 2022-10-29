Fixture: Bournemouth vs Tottenham Hotspur

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 15:00 UK time

Tottenham Hotspur have named their team and substitutes to lock horns with Bournemouth on the south coast in the Premier League this afternoon.

Antonio Conte’s side are going through a rough patch of form and were held to a 1-1 draw by Sporting Lisbon in the Champions League in midweek.

They have lost their last two Premier League games, but will start as favourites to beat Bournemouth today, with the Cherries having won just one of their last six matches.

Tottenham continue to be without attacking pair Richarlison and Dejan Kulusevski through injury.

Hugo Lloris is in goal for Tottenham this afternoon, while for a back three Conte picks Davinson Sanchez, Clement Lenglet and Ben Davies. The wing-backs are Emerson Royal and Ryan Sessegnon.

In midfield, Tottenham deploy Oliver Skipp, Yves Bissouma and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, while Heung-Min Son supports Harry Kane.

If the Tottenham boss needs to influence the game from the bench then he has options, including Lucas Moura and Bryan Gil.

Tottenham Hotspur Team vs Bournemouth

Lloris (c), Royal, Sanchez, Lenglet, Davies, Sessegnon, Hojbjerg, Bissouma, Skipp, Son, Kane

Substitutes: Forster, Doherty, Tanganga, Spence, Dier, Perisic, Bentancur, Bryan, Lucas