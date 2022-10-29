Fixture: Rangers vs Aberdeen

Competition: Scottish Premiership

Kick-off: 15:00 UK time

Rangers have officially named their starting eleven and substitutes to welcome Aberdeen to Ibrox in the Scottish Premiership this afternoon.

The Gers went down to another defeat in the Champions League in midweek and questions are now being raised about the job security of boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst.

Van Bronckhorst will know the importance of Rangers picking up all three points against Aberdeen today to stay on Celtic’s coattails in the league.

Aberdeen have not won away at Rangers in the league since December 2018, but may fancy their chances against the Gers today.

Allan McGregor is in goal for Rangers, while at the back the Gers have James Tavernier and Ridvan Yilmaz as full-backs, with the centre-backs being Ben Davies and Leon King.

Midfield sees Van Bronckhorst pick James Sands, John Lundstram and Malik Tillman, while Fashion Sakala and Ryan Kent support Antonio Colak.

The Rangers boss has options on the bench if he wants to shake things up today, including Scott Arfield and Alfredo Morelos.

Rangers Team vs Aberdeen

McGregor, Tavernier, King, Davies, Yilmaz, Sands, Lundstram, Tillman, Sakala, Kent, Colak

Substitutes: McLaughlin, Davis, Matondo, Morelos, Wright, McCann, Barisic, Arfield, Devine