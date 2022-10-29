Former Celtic goalkeeper Alan Rough believes that current Hoops manager Ange Postecoglou will think he still has a lot more to prove at Parkhead in a bid to assuage fears the Australian tactician might leave the Bhoys.

Postecoglou’s side crashed out of Europe with only two points to their name in the Champions League from five group stage games, with a dead rubber to play against reigning European champions Real Madrid.

In their first Champions League group stage campaign since the 2017/18 season, the Hoops created many a chance but found the back of the net only on three occasions.

Rough feels that his first taste of Champions League football with the Bhoys will have left a mark on Postecoglou, leaving him wanting more.

The former Hoops shot-stopper also noted that Postecoglou will be well informed by recent examples of those who left Rangers and Celtic, only to find the going tough elsewhere.

Rough believes that Postecoglou will think he still has a lot to prove and will look to win the league again, qualify for the Champions League on a regular basis and also find a way to be competitive.

“I think he [Postecoglou] still thinks he has a lot to prove. He’s got another league to win”, Rough said on PLZ Soccer.

“It’s okay if you did it that one time. Can you do it again? Can you do it consistently? You need to get into Europe consistently as well.

“He keeps telling everyone that it’s been four or five years since Celtic have been in this situation, playing against top teams, so, I think when you’ve got a taste of it, you want another taste.

“I think if you’re at a club like Rangers or Celtic and you’ve got 50,000 people, if you’re going to move somewhere else, as has been proven when so many left Rangers and Celtic, it’s not always greener on the other side.”

Celtic travel to Livingston on Sunday as they look to continue to keep a tight grip on the domestic title.