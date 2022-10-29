Barry Ferguson has insisted that Aberdeen is a must-win match for Rangers and stressed that they have to win all of their games leading up to the World Cup break to keep pace with Celtic in the title race.

Rangers dropped points against Livingston at home last weekend and were beaten 3-0 by Napoli in the Champions League on Wednesday night.

They have a big game coming up against Aberdeen at Ibrox this afternoon and Ferguson stressed that it is no less than a must-win for Rangers at this stage of the season.

The Rangers legend insisted that Ibrox will be buzzing and the team need to show up against a good side such as Aberdeen.

Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s side are four behind Celtic in the league table and Ferguson insisted that Rangers need to have the mindset of wanting to win all their games before the World Cup break as he does not expect their rivals to drop points.

Ferguson said on the Go Radio Football Show: “They have got to win, it’s a must.

“They have to [win].

“It is going to take a bit because you are playing against a good team, they will give you a run about in the first half.

“But when you go do the warm-up at twenty past two at Ibrox, the crowd will be buzzing. You are playing against Aberdeen, you have got to be up for it.

“You can’t go any further behind Celtic and you have got to have the mindset that Celtic are going to win the last four games leading up to the World Cup break.

“Rangers need to do the same.”

Van Bronckhorst will hope to pick up the morale of his side ahead of Rangers hosting Aberdeen.