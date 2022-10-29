Former top flight striker Dion Dublin has admitted he is seeing shades of Bernardo Silva in Newcastle United attacker Miguel Almiron.

Almiron found the back of the net on Saturday afternoon as Newcastle thumped Aston Villa 4-0 in the Premier League at St James’ Park.

The Paraguay international has managed an impressive six goals in the month of October for Newcastle and is now a key man for the Magpies.

Dublin admits that he feels that Almiron is hugely similar to Manchester City man Silva.

The former striker believes the way that Almiron curls the ball has echoes of the Cityzens star and insists he is riding high on confidence.

Dublin said on the BBC’s Final Score programme: “Almiron is very similar to Bernardo Silva who loves to get on his left-foot and tries to curl it into the top corner.

“He’s done it two or three times now.

“The style and confidence of the young lad is amazing.”

Newcastle, whose other goals against Aston Villa were scored by Callum Wilson (two) and Joelinton, are sitting in the top four after an impressive run of form and are now dreaming of finishing in a European spot this season.