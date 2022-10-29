Former Scotland star Mark Wilson has admitted he would be amazed if Fashion Sakala does not start for Rangers against Ajax next week given his display against Aberdeen.

Giovanni van Bronckhorst handed Sakala a start in the crunch Scottish Premiership clash against Aberdeen at Ibrox on Saturday.

The attacker put in a good display as Rangers eased to a 4-1 win thanks to goals from Antonio Colak, John Lundstram, James Tavernier and Alfredo Morelos.

Van Bronckhorst gave Sakala the full 90 minutes and Wilson believes that his performance was such that he has made it impossible for the boss to drop him for the visit of Ajax in the Champions League.

Wilson also noted that Rangers put in a hugely improved display from what they have been serving up in recent weeks.

“Individually there were some standouts. I even think Sakala, who has been hit and miss sometimes, he was a real threat today”, Wilson said on Clyde 1’s Superscoreboard.

“I’d be amazed if he misses out midweek now.

“But it’s [the performance] what the Rangers fans wanted to see.

“It’s all been a bit stop-start, a bit slow and pedestrian, and even the games that they have been winning, but today was something completely different.”

Rangers have had an abysmal group stage campaign in the Champions League this season, but have the opportunity to end it on a high when they host Ajax at Ibrox on Tuesday night.