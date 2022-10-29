Tyrone Mings has admitted that the way he dealt with losing the Aston Villa captaincy and a place in the team is one of his biggest achievements.

Steven Gerrard, who got sacked last week, took the captaincy from Mings at the start of the season and dropped him from the starting eleven.

He indicated that the defender needed to prove himself all over again to get his place back but the player received immense support from the Aston Villa fans.

The centre-back got back into the team, but Mings stressed that he cannot say that the whole affair did not have any effect on him.

However, he insisted that the fact that he did not allow it to affect him negatively is something that he is proud of.

Mings feels that the way he took it in his stride and fought his way back into the team is one of his biggest achievements.

“I could sit here and say that it didn’t affect me, but it did”, the defender told The Athletic.

“I just didn’t let it affect me in a negative way and that is something that I’m really proud of.

“It was a very difficult start to the season and there’s no getting away from it.

“How I’ve managed to put that to one side and play well is certainly my biggest achievement this season.”

Mings has continued to remain a key player and is expected to be a key lieutenant under new manager Unai Emery.