Former Manchester United Under-21s coach Neil Wood believes James Garner’s move to Everton can be termed a success story for the Red Devils’ academy.

Manchester United decided to cash in on Garner and moved him on a permanent deal to Everton in the last summer transfer window.

The midfielder was considered a big talent at Old Trafford but with the arrival of big-money signings, Erik ten Hag consented to sell him.

Wood coached Garner in the Manchester United academy and admitted that he still manages to watch Under-21s games.

And he stressed that the midfielder’s sale to Everton should be considered a success story for Manchester United’s academy.

He also insisted that the performance of other academy products such as Dylan Levitt, Hannibal Mejbri and Alvaro Fernandez at different clubs is testament to Manchester United’s ability to develop talent.

The Salford City coach told The Athletic: “Yes. I’ll watch United’s under-21s when I can.

“You never stop caring about or supporting them.

“You want to see these really good players and people do well.

“You have to say that James Garner moving to Everton is a success for United’s academy.

“Or Dylan Levitt doing well at Dundee United.

“Hannibal Mejbri is flourishing at Birmingham where the fans love his style of play.

“I’ve watched Alvaro at Preston and he’s been outstanding, he’s got a good future ahead of him.”

Garner only made seven appearances for Manchester United before moving on from Old Trafford and is now looking to establish himself at Goodison Park.