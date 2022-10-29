Aberdeen legend Willie Miller believes the Dons’ performance at Ibrox was tragic, following a 4-1 thrashing at the hands of Rangers.

With Rangers putting on poor performances in recent weeks, along with being regularly beaten in the Champions League, Aberdeen were hopeful of springing a surprise.

They came up short though, despite scoring the first goal at Ibrox, as Rangers struck through Antonio Colak, John Lundstram, James Tavernier and Alfredo Morelos.

With Rangers dominant the scoreline could have been worse for Aberdeen and Miller is unhappy with the way the Dons approached the game.

He feels boss Jim Goodwin needs to go away and think about his tactics and how they did not work.

“It was an embarrassing day for Aberdeen”, Miller said on BBC Sportsound.

“Jim Goodwin will need to go away and reflect on his tactics.

“They were lucky to get away with 4-1, a tragic performance to be honest.”

Aberdeen had three players booked during the game, while Goodwin made four substitutions as he looked for answers at Ibrox.