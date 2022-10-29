Richard Keys feels Leicester City are setting up as if they were a non-league team against Manchester City this afternoon.

Brendan Rodgers’ men are playing host to the champions in a Premier League clash at the King Power Stadium.

Rodgers has set his team up in a 3-4-3 formation, holding Manchester City to a 0-0 draw in the first 45 minutes.

Pep Guardiola’s men are dominating possession and shots on goal, as many might have expected.

Keys though is critical of how Leicester have set up in the game and believes they have approached the match in the way a non-league team would playing in a cup tie against much better opposition.

He questioned why Leicester are so scared and are not prepared to attack Manchester City.

Keys wrote on Twitter: “This is like watching a non-league team in a cup-tie v City.

“What are Leicester scared of?

“Have a go for goodness sake.

“This is why there has to be more than 1 way to play.”

Leicester have struggled this season, but did go into the Manchester City game on the back of a 4-0 win over Wolves and a 2-0 win over Leeds United.