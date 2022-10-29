Barry Ferguson has insisted that the Rangers fans will be demanding to see their side salvage some pride in the Champions League by getting a result against Ajax at home next week.

Rangers slumped to their fifth straight defeat in the Champions League group stage when they lost 3-0 against Napoli at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona.

The Scottish giants have not managed to earn a single point in the group stage of the competition this season and are set to crash out of Europe, barring an unlikely turnaround.

Rangers have one more chance to get something out of their group stage campaign when they host Ajax at Ibrox in the final game next Tuesday night.

Ferguson stressed that the Rangers fans will be demanding to see some pride from their team in the last game of the group stage and salvage something.

The former Rangers captain stressed that they need to make sure that they beat Aberdeen and get some confidence going ahead of the Ajax clash.

Ferguson said on the Go Radio Football Show: “You are at home.

“You are playing in front of 50,000 of your own fans, they will be demanding that [they salvage some pride], but first and foremost they should concentrate on Aberdeen this Saturday.

“Make sure they get the three points, build a bit of confidence and hopefully get something at least from the Ajax game.”

If Rangers beat Ajax by five goals then they will secure Europa League football.