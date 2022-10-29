Fixture: Fulham vs Everton

Competition: Premier League

Time: 17:30 UK time

Everton manager Frank Lampard has named his starting eleven and substitutes for his side’s Premier League clash against Fulham at Craven Cottage this evening.

The Toffees ended a three-game losing streak with a resounding 3-0 win over Crystal Palace last time around and Lampard will hope to carry that form into their away trip to Fulham.

The Everton manager has stuck to the centre-back partnership of Conor Coady and James Tarkowski, with Seamus Coleman and Vitaliy Mykolenko playing as the full-backs.

Amadou Onana and Idrissa Gueye will look to keep ticking along in midfield and provide solid cover in front of the defence today.

Alex Iwobi will continue in his midfield role, with Anthony Gordon and Demarai Gray playing on the flanks in the hope of providing attacking flair and width.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin will lead the line as the Everton striker looks to shake off his injury problem and get his campaign going.

Nathan Patterson, Neal Maupay and James Garner are some of the options Everton have on the bench today.

Everton Team vs Fulham

Pickford; Coleman, Coady, Tarkowski, Mykolenko; Onana, Gueye, Iwobi; Gordon, Calvert-Lewin, Gray

Substitutes: Begovic, Patterson, Holgate, Keane, McNeil, Doucoure, Maupay, Davies, Garner