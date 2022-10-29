Former Burnley manager Sean Dyche has praised Newcastle United star Kieran Trippier for his immense passing range and ability.

Dyche worked with his former charge for three seasons at Burnley before the 32-year-old secured a move to Tottenham Hotspur, with the tactician staying on at Turf Moor for almost another seven seasons.

Trippier returned to the Premier League in January 2022 after winning the 2020/21 La Liga title with Atletico Madrid, with St. James’ Park his new haunt.

After his return to the English top flight, Trippier was key to the Magpies’ survival and eventual eleventh-place finish in the 2021/22 season of the Premier League.

Dyche believes that the England international is capable of hitting any kind of pass of any length on the pitch, likening his passing to that of Glenn Hoddle.

The 51-year-old feels that he might have done the defender a disservice had he tried to curtail his passing ability by insisting the right-back make only specific passes while playing.

“Imagine telling Glenn Hoddle to pass it only ten yards. It would have been the biggest disservice to football you’d ever seen”, Dyche said on The Athletic Football Podcast.

“I had a lesser version with Kieran Trippier.

“I would be doing Kieran Trippier a disservice by saying I only want you to pass inside to the winger or the central midfield player because that boy can pass.

“He can hit any length of pass in any style he wants to.

“That would be taking his skillset away from him and not giving him one.

“There lies the balance, and I think it’s a good debate about effective football, position or possession, which style are you playing to win football games.”

Trippier has made 14 appearances for Newcastle United in all competitions so far in the current campaign, with his return being one goal and three assists.