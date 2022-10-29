Fixture: Liverpool vs Leeds United

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 19:45 UK time

Liverpool have revealed their starting eleven and substitutes to play host to Leeds United at Anfield in the Premier League tonight.

Jurgen Klopp’s side eased to victory over Ajax in the Champions League in midweek to book their spot in the last 16 of the competition.

Their Premier League form has though been patchy and Liverpool lost their last league game, being beaten by strugglers Nottingham Forest.

Liverpool beat Leeds 6-0 in the last meeting between the two teams at Anfield.

Alisson is in goal for Liverpool today, while at the back Klopp picks Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Andrew Robertson.

In midfield, Liverpool play Fabinho, Thiago Alcantara and Harvey Elliott, while Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Darwin Nunez lead the goal threat.

If Klopp wants to shake things up he has options on the bench, including Fabio Carvalho and James Milner.

Liverpool Team vs Leeds United

Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson, Fabinho, Thiago, Elliott, Salah, Firmino, Nunez

Substitutes: Kelleher, Konate, Milner, Henderson, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jones, Tsimikas, Carvalho, Phillips