Aston Villa defender Tyrone Mings is excited about the prospect of Unai Emery getting the best out of the Villa squad given his record in Spain.

The Midlands club sacked Steven Gerrard last week following a poor run of form and announced the appointment of Emery as his replacement earlier this week.

The Spaniard will officially take charge of the squad next Tuesday and Mings looking forward to the chance to work under the new manager.

He admitted that the arrival of a new manager can be unnerving as players need to prove themselves all over again him.

However, Mings is aware of the results Emery got out of Villarreal in Spain and in Europe and believes he has the ability to bring out the best from any squad, which he is excited about.

The Aston Villa defender told The Athletic: “It’s unnerving because it’s not as easy as saying everything is going to be amazing now there’s a new manager.

“You also have to prove yourself again.

“But it’s exciting because of what he has done with the Villarreal players and the big results he has achieved.

“That to me is the sign of a manager… that he can really squeeze every last bit of motivation, emotion, energy and enthusiasm out of the players he’s working with.

“He must be doing something very well between Monday to Friday to make the players really want to play for him and believe in what he is doing, and every 90 minutes, really go to the well for him.”

Emery will not be at St. James’ Park today when Aston Villa take on Newcastle but will have his eyes on the game from a distance.