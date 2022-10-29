Callum Wilson has insisted that Newcastle United will not get carried away and will look to keep their form going moving forward after they beat Aston Villa.

Wilson scored twice and assisted another goal as Newcastle hammered Aston Villa 4-0 at St. James’ Park on Saturday afternoon.

Newcastle are now fourth in the Premier League table and many are now backing them to get into the Champions League, not just qualify for European football.

The Newcastle striker admitted that for most of the first half it was frustrating before they got the first goal before the break.

However, he insisted that Newcastle just blew away Aston Villa in the second half and conceded that despite being happy about the win, he was a bit disappointed that he did not get the hat-trick.

Wilson stressed that Newcastle are unlikely to get carried away by their current form and will look to keep it going for as long as possible.

The Newcastle striker was quoted as saying by the BBC: “It was a great performance.

“For 35 minutes we were slow and were not really ourselves.

“It was becoming frustrating. In the second half, we blew them away.

“To be honest I was frustrated [denied hat-trick when a header hit bar].

“It just wasn’t going to happen.

“Nevertheless, we got the three points. I got two goals and one assist. I will take that.

“We don’t get carried away. We have to keep this form going.”

Newcastle have an away trip to Southampton and a home game against Chelsea before the season goes into the World Cup break.