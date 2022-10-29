Former Premier League star Gabriel Agbonlahor has highlighted the quality of Chelsea manager Graham Potter that he likes the best as his fearlessness regarding team selection.

Potter oversaw a 2-1 success in Austria earlier this week that ensured the Blues’ participation in the knockout round of the current edition of the Champions League.

Their qualification for the next stage was in doubt after Chelsea garnered only a single point from their first two games in the competition, with the loss to Dinamo Zagreb paving the way for Potter’s appointment.

Agbonlahor likes the fact that Potter does not set much store by reputation and is unafraid when it comes to selecting the team he wants to play.

As a case in point, the former Aston Villa captain pointed to expensive summer arrival Kalidou Koulibaly, who has been far from convincing at his new club and, as a result, was excluded from the squad for both of their last two games in all competitions.

Agbonlahor believes that such is the mentality required when it comes to managing a big club and took his hat off to Potter for displaying it.

“What I like about Graham Potter is that he’s not afraid to play the players he wants to play”, Agbonlahor said on talkSPORT.

“Even Koulibaly’s not been great this season and he’s not afraid to say, ‘No, you’re not playing, I don’t care if you’ve come in for a decent amount of money. I’m going to play the players that I think can get me the best result and you can sit on the bench, whoever you are’.

“Which is needed, isn’t it, at a big club!”

Chelsea travel to the Amex to face Brighton in the Premier League this afternoon, after Newcastle United edged them out of the top four with a win at Tottenham last weekend, though the Blues do have a game in hand on the Magpies.