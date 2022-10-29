Fixture: Liverpool vs Leeds United

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 19:45 UK time

Leeds United boss Jesse Marsch has picked his side to lock horns with Liverpool in the Premier League tonight.

Despite a dreadful run of form, Leeds are sticking with Marsch, who they brought in to replace the sacked Marcelo Bielsa.

The American is looking for Leeds to spring a shock against Liverpool this evening and start to turn around their form before the World Cup break.

Marsch will be aware that Leeds lost 6-0 on their last visit to Anfield and will want to make sure his defence is tight, especially in the early stages of the game.

Leeds have Illan Meslier in goal tonight, while at the back Marsch selects Rasmus Kristensen and Pascal Struijk as full-backs, while Liam Cooper and Robin Koch are in the centre.

Midfield sees Leeds deploy Tyler Adams and Marc Roca, while Jack Harrison, Brenden Aaronson and Crycensio Summerville support Rodrigo.

Marsch can look to his bench if he needs to freshen things up and has options that include Willy Gnonto and Patrick Bamford.

Leeds United Team vs Liverpool

Meslier, Kristensen, Cooper, Koch, Struijk, Roca, Adams, Harrison, Aaronson, Summerville, Rodrigo

Substitutes: Robles, Ayling, Firpo, Llorente, Greenwood, Klich, Gelhardt, Gnonto, Bamford