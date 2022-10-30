Stoke City boss Alex Neil wants the Potters board to back him to make three signings in the January transfer window, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Neil was tempted to take over at Stoke earlier this season and left the job at the club’s Championship rivals Sunderland to answer the call.

The Scot has had an opportunity to thoroughly assess his squad and is now looking to do business in January.

Neil wants Stoke to back him with the money to make three signings in the January window.

He wants to land Leicester City goalkeeper Daniel Iversen, either on loan or on a permanent deal, and also wants a new centre-back and a striker.

Stoke have now lost their last three Championship games on the bounce and went down to a 3-1 defeat at Norwich City on Saturday.

Neil has another four games to navigate before a mini-break due to the World Cup kicks in for the Championship.

Stoke head to Wigan Athletic next before then welcoming Birmingham City and Luton Town in back to back home games.

They then travel to West Brom before the break.