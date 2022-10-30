Jason McAteer has claimed that Liverpool were unable to give both Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane new contracts and had to choose between them.

Liverpool sold Mane to Bayern Munich in the summer transfer window and many believe they are already badly missing the attacker.

They did lock down Salah to a lucrative new contract to keep him at Anfield, but the attacker has not been able to arrest Liverpool’s decline in the Premier League this season.

McAteer insists that Liverpool could not have kept both Salah and Mane as two lucrative deals for 30-year-olds as it does not fit the club’s business model under owners FSG.

He feels they had to choose and they chose to keep Salah, with Mane then departing.

“We lost Mane because Salah and Mane’s deals were about to come up”, McAteer said on beIN SPORTS.

“They had to choose.

“Mane is 30 and doesn’t fit into the business model.

“That [giving both a new contract] is not how their model works.”

Mane has so far found the back of the net eleven times in 20 appearances for Bayern Munich this season.

The attacker has struck three times in Bayern Munich’s last three Champions League group stage games.