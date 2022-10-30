Liverpool legend Mark Lawrenson thinks that even though it sounds ridiculous to say before Christmas, the Reds are tired.

Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool played every game possible last season as they chased an historic quadruple of trophies, eventually claiming the FA Cup and the EFL Cup.

This term they have started to enter what many now feel is a rapid decline and have won just four of their 12 Premier League games so far, with another loss suffered on Saturday at the hands of strugglers Leeds United.

Lawrenson bemoaned the fact that Liverpool just do not press opposing sides anymore, which was key to their identity.

He believes that even though Christmas has not yet arrived, Liverpool’s players are feeling the effects of last term and are tired.

Lawrenson said on LFC TV following the loss to Leeds: “We don’t press anymore.

“We’ve been known as a pressing team and really, really difficult to play against.

“Every midfielder we played against in the last couple of years we didn’t allow them to get their heads up.

“Now it’s completely different.

“We know we played every single game possible last season and you can write in there that maybe we are a little bit tired, which is daft when we’ve not even got the Christmas, but I think we probably are.”

Liverpool named a midfield three of Fabinho, Harvey Elliott and Thiago Alcantara in the clash against Leeds on Saturday.