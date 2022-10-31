Former top-flight player Damien Delaney is of the opinion that Liverpool star Darwin Nunez is not the finished product and stressed that the player has a lot to learn.

The Uruguayan striker joined Liverpool for a transfer fee worth £85m from Benfica and has scored six goals in 14 appearances for the Reds this season.

Nunez featured in Liverpool’s 2-1 defeat at the hands of Leeds United at Anfield on Saturday, and the 24-year-old failed to find the back of Illan Meslier’s net during his 90 minutes on the field.

Delaney is of the view that the Uruguayan is a very talented player, but stressed that despite the massive price tag, Nunez is far from being the finished product.

The former top-flight defender also pointed out that it would be unfair to compare Nunez with Manchester City forward Erling Haaland, as the latter has the advantage of knowing the English game because of Alfie Haaland’s football career in England.

“He is definitely talented and he can score goals, but he has got a lot of learning to do”, Delaney said on the Off The Ball.

“In this day and age, I don’t know if there is any patience to let somebody develop and find their feet.

“You just look at Erling Haaland coming straight to the Manchester City team and picking up where he left off in Germany, and all of a sudden he is a top, top player.

“Erling Haaland I believe was born in Manchester.

“His dad played in English games, so he understands it.

“The settling in issues that maybe Darwin Nunez is having.

“He doesn’t have to deal with it, but he is always compared to Erling Haaland, so maybe we just need to give him a little bit of time.

“I suppose the only counterpoint is that when you spend the amount of money Liverpool have spent, you want to buy a finished article.

“He is going to go straight into your team and make you better.

“He is a good player, got lot of potential, but I think he needs an awful lot of learning to do in terms of physicality, linking the play and just becoming more physical I suppose.”

Liverpool will take on Napoli on Tuesday in their Champions League fixture and Nunez will be eager to find the back of the net at Anfield.